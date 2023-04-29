Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota received $4.5 million this month from an anonymous benefactor, two months after an anonymous alumnus and their family $25 million gift commitment to the university’s endowment.

“To receive two such momentous gifts in such close proximity is unheard of and is reaffirming,” said Rev. James Burns, Saint Mary’s University president.

The $4.5 million gift completes funding for renovations of Aquinas Hall, a $17 million facility on the university’s Winona campus housing the undergraduate nursing program and creative labs designed to build collaboration and innovation between business, psychology and science programs.

“It has been a wonderful benefit to students and faculty and will be for decades to come,” said Burns.

The $25 million gift commitment, to be paid over multiple years, along with the $100 million match, would bring the Saint Mary’s University endowment to nearly $200 million.

The university aims to increase the endowment to $250 million in five years, said Burns. The endowment covers operational expenses, including faculty and staff wages, scholarships and technology investments.

A university statement announcing the $4.5 million gift said the donors “acknowledged the work that Saint Mary’s has undertaken in the last year to reduce spending, right-size academic offerings, and set the path for long-term stability.”

Saint Mary’s University last year cut 11 majors, including English, art, history, music and theology in response to declining enrollment nationwide.

“Having fewer majors and focusing on those allows us to invest strategically in areas that will allow us to build enrollment while bolstering learning and thus the entire student experience,” said Burns.

After reviewing the budget, course offerings and operations, Saint Mary’s reduced annual expenditures by nearly $12 million since last year.

February’s $25 million gift hinges on two stipulations to be met by the end of May, 2024: The university must grow its endowment by an additional $100 million and increase undergraduate enrollment from 800 to 900 students.

Total annual fundraising by Saint Mary’s at the end of this March is four times higher than total annual fundraising at the end of March 2022, according to Burns. Annual unrestricted giving — gifts not earmarked for any specific project — were also higher this March than the same time last year.

“Shifting demographics over the next few years portend greater pain points for higher education. However, we recognized that those faith-based schools that have been clear and direct about their mission have seen their numbers stabilize and grow,” said Burns.