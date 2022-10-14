Partnership to build 11 affordable homes in Saint Charles

Big things happen when people of purpose team up around a shared goal.

In this case, that goal is the construction of much-needed affordable housing for the people of Winona County.

Sept. 29 marked a major milestone toward that goal with the sale of the South Fork Fourth addition land to Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County – the culmination of more than a year’s work designed to bring 11 new affordable homes for ownership to Saint Charles, Minnesota. Construction of the first two of those 11 homes is slated to begin in 2023.

This multi-faceted public-private collaboration brought together a wide array of partners.

The South Fork addition was organized as a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district by the City of Saint Charles to incentivize the development of affordable housing in their community. Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) owned the land and was committed to finding an affordable housing developer to build there.

Habitat for Humanity stepped forward to be that developer but needed financial resources to make such a large-scale development possible. The Winona County Board, recognizing the severe housing shortage for people with limited income throughout Winona County, invested significant American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars in the initiative.

“This partnership is a model for the future of affordable housing,” said SEMMCHRA Executive Director Buffy Beranek. “We will look back on this partnership as a benchmark for creating affordable housing to build positive economic impact from combined local support in communities across southeastern Minnesota.”

Now that the land purchase is complete, Habitat for Humanity has begun accepting homeownership applications.

Qualified applicants earn less than 60% of the area median income by family size and have a demonstrated need for affordable housing.

Previous Habitat homebuyers have been school teachers and small business owners, retail and manufacturing employees, healthcare workers and more.

Habitat homebuyers are united by a need for safe, affordable housing, often facing issues such as overcrowding, accessibility concerns, unsafe or unsanitary conditions, high rent compared to income, or high heating costs, to name a few.

Winona County commissioner Steve Jacob says, “providing affordable housing is a top priority in our community. It is important that we value both those in need and those being required to pay for the services that are provided. This project is an excellent example of government and the private sector working together to bring the much-needed service to our community in the most efficient method.”

Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes known for their durability and energy efficiency, and the volunteers who build those homes are the heart and soul of the work.

Community volunteers and students from the Minnesota State College-Southeast Construction Technology program will build the homes under the skilled supervision of the Habitat for Humanity construction team.

“There is nothing quite like seeing neighbors rally around neighbors in the spirit of mutual aid,” said Amanda Hedlund, Habitat for Humanity executive director. “This labor of love answers the problem of a family’s affordable housing crisis today, and builds stability that lasts for generations.”

Habitat for Humanity will host three community information sessions with snacks and refreshments to answer questions about the application process, how to qualify, and more.

Sessions will take place at the Saint Charles Elementary School Library on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., at the Saint Charles City Hall Community Center on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m., and at the Saint Charles Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity is an equal housing opportunity lender.

To learn more about the homeownership program or complete an application, visit the Habitat website at habitatwinona.org or call 507-457-0003.