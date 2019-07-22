MARION TOWNSHIP — A St. Charles woman was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14 in Olmsted County.
Ariel Lynn Salvati, 28, of Kasson, Minn., was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Hwy. 14 behind a Honda Pilot, driven by Robyn Lynne Barclay, 40, of St. Charles just before 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Simon J. Byler, 23, of Rochester Minn., was westbound on Hwy. 14.
The Honda slowed to turn left onto Chester Road when the Tahoe struck the Honda from behind and pushed it into the on-coming lane, causing the Honda to hit the pickup head-on.
Barclay was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester where she later died. Byler was taken to St. Marys Hospital with injuries that are not believe to be life-threatening.
Salvati was not injured in the crash.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.