PhRMA awards grant for STEM programs at Winona Middle School

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has announced an educational grant of $2,000 for the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools to support the science, technology, engineering and math programs offered at Winona Middle School.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, joined the event at Winona Middle School.

PhRMA partnered with the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools to bring this vital funding to local students. The funds will be used to support and expand Winona Middle School STEM programming, which offers students the opportunity to engage with STEM topics.

“This is an exciting opportunity for local middle school students to have more robust access to STEM programming. It is critical to expose students to a wide variety of topics, and STEM topics, covering science, engineering, technology and math, are important in preparing our students for the innovative and high-paying careers of the future,” said Miller.

“We are grateful that PhRMA chose our middle school STEM programming for this generous grant,” said Dave Anderson, principal of Winona Middle School. “Our students have enjoyed learning about STEM topics, and this grant will allow us to create something even more robust.”

“PhRMA represents the country’s top biopharmaceutical research companies that allow the United States to be a leader in innovation, particularly in the fight to combat COVID-19. Programs like this are an excellent way for students to develop an interest in STEM careers. PhRMA is proud to support the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools and their commitment to offering students quality STEM education opportunities,” said Reid Porter of PhRMA.