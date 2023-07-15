Pickwick Fire and Rescue will host a drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner on July 22, according to a press release.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at the Blackhorse Bar & Grill, and proceeds will go to Pickwick Fire and Rescue, a nonprofit volunteer fire and rescue organization.
A meal, which costs $14, includes half of Pickwick Fire's barbecue chicken, cheesy garlic mashed potatoes, sweet baked beans and a dinner roll.
Vehicles should line up on Old Homer Road north of the Blackhorse parking lot.