A rainy Valentine's Day made for a perfect day for pizza, crafts, and movies for the kids and a moment away for the parents.

Winona parents enjoyed a night to themselves on Tuesday after dropping off their kids at the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Children in preschool through fourth grade got plenty of play time and even a chance to make personal pizzas. Next they were shown how to craft their own DIY gnome puppets while relishing in the savory smell of pizzas cooking in the oven.

The pizza and puppets were done just in time to watch "Gnomeo and Juliet," which was set up with a projector in the auditorium -- just like a real movie theater.

Event coordinator Hannah Hoepner said she enjoys hosting events like these as they offer activities available to all children in the community.

"Our goal is to give parents some time alone and children something to do," Hoepner said.

Hoepner said the church occasionally hosts similar events for other holidays like Christmas and plans to do more in the future.