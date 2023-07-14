There are many ways to experience the Winona County Fair. Some may enjoy fair food like corn dogs or funnel cakes, others might prefer the contests and vendors, or even love the trailer races around the grandstand. For most, the county fair is synonymous with small town living, family, friends and fun.

With attractions like the carnival, competitions and shows, the county fair in St. Charles kicked off Wednesday and has entertainment for people young and old through Sunday.

Russ Rudlong of LeRoy said he’s been selling his handmade, wooden chairs at the fair for nine years and looks forward to coming back each year.

If you go What: Winona County Fair When: July 15-16 Where: 506 W. 6th St., St. Charles Cost: $10 season parking pass, $5 daily parking Information: www.winonacountyfair.com

“It’s a lot of work when you’re out here 11 hours a day and the temperature hits 90 or 100 degrees,” Rudlong. “But the people have me coming back. I just love the people I meet and being able to talk to them, everybody’s so different.”

Rudlong said county fairs are a special part of the summer and many people grew up being a part of them.

“The 4-H, and the kids have their cattle, pigs and goats, it’s all a part of growing up in these small towns,” Rudlong said. “This is excitement for a small town and you can get out with the family. There’s always something to do."

The fair’s festivities kicked off Wednesday but there’s still more happening over the weekend like live music, exhibits and trailer races at the grandstand.

Music at the fair’s entertainment tent on Saturday consists of bluegrass music from the GrassRun Band at 4 p.m. On Sunday, the music continues with The Bandanas playing at 12:30 p.m and the Irish, folk, and Americana tunes of the RavensFire Band at 2 p.m.

Additionally, the grandstand will have Trailer Races at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday with tickets sales starting at 3 p.m.

Tasha Sanders of St. Charles said the fair is a fun week every summer she enjoys bringing her family to.

“My children are involved in 4-H, my daughter shows goats, and now my son is even working at the fair all week,” Sanders said. “I think people really like our Winona County Fair. It’s always a nice, clean environment and just good fun all around.”

Sanders said county fairs, like Winona County’s, are important to the communities and give people another opportunity to get outside and have fun during the warm, summer months.

“It keeps the kids involved in activities, especially 4-H,” Sanders said. “And it’s also good bonding time and the kids look forward to it every year.”