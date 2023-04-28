Winona police found no threats and classes have resumed following a "disturbance" and lockdown Friday morning at on the Minnesota State College Southeast campus in Winona.

A little after 9 a.m., police were called about a disturbance between a male and a female with the caller saying they thought they heard someone say "help" and someone else say something with the word "shoot."

Police cleared the building, looked at surveillance footage, and spoke with several people. Police said they did not locate any threats and determined the scene to be safe.

As a precaution, police notified the Winona Middle School of the situation. Being less than a mile away, the school entered into a soft lockdown in which teachers locked their doors and continued instruction.

All schools have resumed normal classes.

"This morning, a lockdown was issued for the Winona Campus only because of a potential security threat," Minnesota State College Southeast said in a statement Friday. "Law enforcement along with Winona State University Security came to campus and checked the building. An all-clear was issued shortly thereafter."

The college said law enforcement is investigating issue.