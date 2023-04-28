Winona police found no threats and classes have resumed following a "disturbance" and lockdown Friday morning at on the Minnesota State College Southeast campus in Winona.

Police cleared the building and said they did not locate any threats.

Winona Middle School, less than a mile away, entered into a soft lockdown in which teachers locked their doors and continued instruction.

All schools have resumed normal classes.

"This morning, a lockdown was issued for the Winona Campus only because of a potential security threat," MN State College Southeast said in a statement Friday. "Law enforcement along with Winona State University Security came to campus and checked the building. An all-clear was issued shortly thereafter."

The college said law enforcement is investigating issue.