Winona police say a van matching the description of one owned by a missing 26-year-old Winona woman may have been seen in eastern Fillmore County on Friday.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen Friday morning at her home and is considered by law enforcement to be endangered. Police said Monday she did not show up to work that morning and, later that day, did not pick up her children from daycare or make any alternate arrangements for their care.

Family and friends have attempted to contact her multiple times, but received no response.

"All of this is extremely out of character for her," the press release from the police department explained.

Since Kingsbury's disappearance, multiple family and friends of Kingsbury have been interviewed by investigators.

Additionally, investigators have canvassed neighborhoods, searched areas and worked to collect any video footage that may help show where Kingsbury or her van went.

A van matching the description of her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country was possibly seen traveling from Winona to east Fillmore County during the day Friday. Authorities asked residents and landowners in the area, especially near Highway 43, to be on the lookout for any information that may help in the investigation.

People in the area were asked to check their properties, along with any cameras on their land, for a van that matches this description or signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity, particularly between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now helping the Winona Police Department with the investigation, including the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Additionally, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team are helping.

"Our hearts go out to Kingsbury's family and we are asking everyone to help us bring her home safely," Winona police stated Monday.

Kingsbury is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingsbury is a mother of two and a clinical research coordinator at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to her social media.

Anyone with information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530 or go to winonaareacrimestoppers.com.

