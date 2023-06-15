Citizens, city officials, and a Polish delegation gathered Tuesday at Sobieski Park for a Polish-American Tree Planting Ceremony honoring the friendship between Winona and its sister city of Bytow, Poland.

Planning for the Polish delegation’s visit began in 2019 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, the Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration, or KCC2020, was supposed to be a yearlong celebration with events, workshops, and cultural exchanges with the goal to engage the community in a deeper understanding of the Polish Kashubian immigrants that played an integral role in the birth and success of Winona.

The celebration has since resumed with the Polish delegation in Winona for a week of events including their roles as Grand Marshalls in the Winona Steamboat Days parade at the end of the week.

Tim Breza, Winona International Friendship Association vice president, said the tree planting, while symbolic of long-standing friendship, is a reminder of the Polish heritage Winona shares and offers a chance to preserve that history.

“If we don’t create those friendships now, the stories will fade,” Breza said. “And the stories must keep being told.”

With a clear and sunny sky above them at Sobieski Park, the attendees were in high spirits with smiles and stories as the Winona Senior High Band played the Polish national anthem.

An oak tree was chosen to be planted because it symbolizes survival and endurance as well as success, stability and good luck.

“In America, and in Poland as well, it symbolizes strength,” said Bytow, Poland Mayor Ryszard Sylka. “And let the oak tree also start symbolizing our partnership and cooperation between our sister cities.”

Sylka said he’s excited to be in Winona after the three-year pause.

The relationship between Poland and Winona continues to grow, Breza said, with the sister-city program and Polish museum in town.

“Our relationship started small, like the acorn that grows into the strongest of trees,” Breza said. “We don’t know how long the trees we’ll plant today will live, we don’t know how long we will live, but we do know that today we have planted another seed.”

Claudia Hamil of Winona attended Tuesday’s ceremony and said the international relationships Winona has built are important. And while not of Polish heritage, Hamil said it’s nice to be involved in the program.

“We have to have these relationships so we can be strong,” Hamil said. “Somehow I feel connected to it.”

Winona City Council member George Borzyskowski, who signed the sister city papers while visiting Bytow in 2005, said the oak tree symbolizes not just the east end of Winona, or Winona’s Polish history, but the things that tie us all together.