'Progress 2021: Primed for a rebound' begins

Collectively, we are primed for a rebound.

With every vaccine dose given there is renewed hope for a return to normalcy — the opportunity to visit with extended family and friends, the chance to attend events and travel again safely.

At this key time, with the vaccination rollout ramping up and with stimulus assistance coming to Americans and communities that need it, we’re pleased to begin a reporting series today that will continue for the next four Sundays.

“Progress 2021: Primed for a rebound” will look in depth at various aspects of our region that have weathered the storm and are ready for what’s coming.

