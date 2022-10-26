Project FINE offers opportunity for education and inclusion

Project FINE has been helping refugees and immigrants in the Winona community for 32 years— by connecting them to jobs, housing, and services not only when they first arrive but throughout their transitions to Winona.

With the mission “to strengthen and enrich our community by facilitating the integration of people who are ethnically diverse,” Project FINE hosts events to share traditions and cultures from around the world with the purpose to educate and welcome diverse backgrounds.

Fatima Said, executive director of Project FINE, said the events hosted by the non-profit organization are a chance for everyone in the community to learn, celebrate and experience the many diverse cultures that make up the Winona community.

“We work with the entire community— the private sector, educational institutions, government, and the community at large on fostering inclusion and promoting a welcoming space,” Said said. “Programs like our Connecting Cultures and Welcoming Table are chances to eliminate fear between people and make us closer.”

The Connecting Cultures events focus on one culture a night, Hmong for example, and have an educational, sit-down discussion with a focus on traditions and building relationships with culturally diverse community members, taught by local refugees and immigrants. The Welcoming Table events provide similar education and discussion opportunities while focusing on a culturally diverse meal.

Project FINE also offers programs and services such as its equity toolkit, resource guides, Welcoming Art, and Voter Education Sessions.

“These programs really bring people together and help us understand each other better, sharing a story is a powerful tool for connecting people together,” noted Said. “You find so many things that connect us, it’s our human nature. We have empathy for each other. I understand there’s a fear that stops us from letting ourselves know someone else but we try to provide the opportunity for meaningful interaction between our long-term residents and newcomers because that is the way to build a more welcoming and inclusive community.”

Said said the organization doesn’t duplicate any services; rather it focuses on connecting refugees and immigrants with existing services in the community like education, language, and housing services.

“We are like a hub for refugees and immigrants in our community,” Said said. “We really do so many things, whether it’s finding jobs or educating people on housing or citizenship applications. We’re in partnership with absolutely everyone because we can’t serve everyone’s needs if we don’t work with everybody. So our success, and really our whole operation, is all done in partnership and collaboration. We truly believe that we always accomplish more by working with each other.”

Project FINE, an acronym for Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education, uses its programs as grounds for discussion and education for everyone in the community and to create an inclusive, welcoming atmosphere, said Said.

“The programs came about in a want for participation, for people to feel they can cross the line of staying in their own circle and being isolated,” Said said. “It’s all about relationships. You can always get further by nurturing relationships and making sure that we know each other and that we can trust each other. Our relationship is built on trust and understanding, that’s how our programs came about.”