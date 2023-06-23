Earlier this week, Project FINE planted a tree in St. Charles City Park in recognition of World Refugee Day, which is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution.

The Hackberry tree was donated by David and Karen Kramer of St. Charles and represents new life and continued growth of refugees who have come from around the world and settled in our region. It is planted near a mural that was painted by Project FINE and community members in 2022 to celebrate the diversity and cultural heritage of area residents.

Project FINE is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to strengthen and enrich our community by facilitating the integration of people who are ethnically diverse.” It serves Winona County and the surrounding region through a variety of programs and services for newcomers and established residents.