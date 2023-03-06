A Winona-based nonprofit that aims to act as a bridge to connect refugees and immigrants reports it is growing and fiscally secure.

Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) recently released its 2022 annual report highlighting efforts to provide resources and promote inclusion throughout the community.

In 2022, Project FINE served more than 3,500 refugees and immigrants in its educational programs along with 6,203 hours of advocacy and information referrals provided to refugees and immigrants. The non-profit provided 4,466 hours of interpreting and translation services to Winona County and the surrounding area.

Project FINE Executive Director, Fatima Said, said the organization is always looking to make new partnerships in the community without duplicating a service that’s already available.

Apart from working with refugees and immigrants in the Winona area to get them their basic needs like education, housing, and healthcare and facilitating language services and employment connections, Project FINE also works within the community to promote cultural sharing and understanding. With programs like diversity training, storytelling and connecting cultures, Project FINE looks to foster cross-cultural relationships that are based on respect and understanding, she said.

“We are providing 16 different programs. So we are very, very proud of all this programming in not just Winona or the entire county but even outside of it,” said Said. “Every program we provide is based on community need, then we look for funding. Having an advisory group that is built from refugees and immigrants, which is 39 people, is the group that’s the extended hand for us in the community. They’re bringing experience from the community, challenges, and needs so we can have a better understanding of what newcomers need.”

Said said Project FINE is built on the simple business model of plan, do, and review. Looking at community needs has also brought a popular program to Project FINE with its employment services program. Developed in response to workforce shortages, Project FINE staff has provided assistance with job searches, training and education opportunities, and interview prepping in addition to referrals to partner agencies to address barriers to employment. In 2022, Project FINE provided 287 hours of employment services to 156 individuals.

“It’s all about working together and truly investing the best we can in each other. We can’t serve all needs but we can connect people to what they do need whether it’s legal services or healthcare,” she Said. “It’s really the best possible scenario for us to be a bridge and a hub for refugees and immigrants. We here at Project FINE, in Winona, really do have an amazing setup.”

As nonprofit, Said said there is always some concern about being around next year. But Project FINE’s board of directors established reserve policies over a decade ago that bring some fiscal comfort to the organization. Project FINE has $767,280 in revenue in 2022 with 49% of it coming from private grants and contracts, 39% from service fees, 6% from fundraising, and 6% from miscellaneous income. That is compared against the organization’s $676,700 in 2022 expenses.

“We always worry about next year but not as much as we did before. But we also work to prove ourselves, to all the foundations that we work with, that we always deliver what we say we will. Our outcomes and our summary and our impact is a great testimony to support us,” she Said. “I’m very proud of our financials because we really try our best to save, be fiscally responsible, and be very, very transparent.”