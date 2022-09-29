Project FINE to resume Welcoming Table events

Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) will resume its in-person Welcoming Table events on Oct. 10 at noon at Central Lutheran Church, 250 W Wabasha St.

The goal of Welcoming Table is to provide an opportunity for people to come together to share a meal and build bridges across cultural groups.

The meal for October will feature Indian cuisine. This event is free and all are welcome to join, however registration is required for planning purposes. To reserve a seat, register online at https://bit.ly/PFOct2022 or call Project FINE at 507-452-4100.