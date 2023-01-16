Public hearing set for 10-year Watershed Plan

After two years of work, the last piece of Southeast Minnesota’s watershed-based planning along the Mississippi River from the City of Wabasha to La Crescent is ready for review and comment by the public.

The policy and technical planning groups for WinLaC have developed a draft 10-year plan that sets priorities and actions to improve water quality in the watershed. Once the Plan is finalized, funding will become available from the State for conservation practices and programs prioritized within the Plan.

The meeting will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 26 at Minnesota State College SE, 1250 Homer Road, Winona, Auditorium (use main entrance, door A; room #205). Virtual Link for remote participation: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P.

Severe weather alternative date is January 30, same time and location.

A presentation at the public hearing will include: a summary of the Plan development process, response to public comments following the 60-day formal review that concluded on December 5, 2022, and planning priorities for implementation.

Residents are invited to attend and submit comments, written or verbal, which will become part of the official public hearing record.

In order to get an idea of how many people would like to provide verbal comments, public hearing participants are encouraged to sign up in advance using the form found on the WinLaC Partnership website by 4:30 p.m. January 23, 2023: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P

One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) is a statewide program to shift water planning away from political boundaries toward more practical plans based on watershed boundaries, ensuring that the most significant threats to a watershed’s resources, including surface water and groundwater, are protected. The goal has been to identify and prioritize the water quality issues the community cares about. The result will yield prioritized projects with the highest return on investment to work on over the next decade.

If you want to read through the draft plan before the meeting, it is available online on the website: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P and on Winona County’s Clean Water Management webpage Clean Water Management | Winona County, MN (https://www.co.winona.mn.us/362/Clean-Water-Management).

If unable to attend the public haring, you can still participate with written comments by 4:30 p.m. January 23 using the contact information below. Submitted comments (up to 450 words) will be received and filed.

By Mail: Winona County Planning

Attn: Sheila Harmes, County Water Planner

202 West Third Street

Winona, MN 55987

Subject: “WinLaC CWMP Public Comment”

Directly on WinLaC Partnership website: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P

Weather related postponements will be posted on Winona County’s calendar link at the bottom of the Winona County website at https://www.co.winona.mn.us/

The WinLaC Policy Committee developed the Draft Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan under the One Watershed, One Plan Program with funds provided through the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.

In Photos: The Great River Road in Wisconsin and Minnesota