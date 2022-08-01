Q&A: Local primary candidates share their top priorities if elected

Candidates running in races that require primaries in August were recently sent a questionnaire by the Winona Daily News about themselves and their interests in the positions they have filed candidacy for.

The three local races that will be on the primary on Aug. 9 are: Winona County commissioner for District 2; Winona County auditor/treasurer; and Winona Area Public Schools School Board member at large, which will result in two members being selected in November.

Candidates running for the Winona County commissioner position for District 2 are: Todd Frahm, Jerry Obieglo and Dwayne Voegeli.

Candidates running for the Winona County auditor/treasurer position are: John Eger, Gabe Vargas and Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang).

Candidates running for the at large positions on the school board are: Anthony Alwan, Maurella Cunningham, Nancy Denzer, Torry Moore and Karl Sonneman.

Answers to the questionnaire questions are being published Sunday through Tuesday.

The second question asked to the candidates was: What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

If candidates’ answers are not listed below, their answers were not received to the questions or the word limit given was not followed.

Here are the candidates’ answers:

County Commissioner District 2

Jerry Obieglo: “Public safety, clean drinking water, allow businesses to grow and increase revenue. Work with county departments to increase services without increasing taxes.”

Dwayne Voegeli: “Fiscal responsibility with taxpayer’s dollars. Find balance between low taxes and high quality services. Good roads and bridges. Find a way to pay for the new jail — the partisan politics in St. Paul got in the way of a local option sales tax — that should not have happened. Improve connections with other local governments, nonprofits and churches. Support small businesses and family farms through the county EDA. Safe drinking water. Keep the county’s animal unit cap. Support civil rights and law enforcement — it is possible to do both. Fund the Advocacy Center — it serves victims of domestic abuse. Protect democracy at the local level. Protect the bluffs. Find common sense solutions.”

County auditor/treasurer

John Eger: “My immediate priorities when elected:

Review and prioritize any outstanding tasks left by the previous auditor-treasurer.

People are any organization’s biggest asset. I will meet with and ask for the opinions of supervisory and non-supervisory personnel; I’d like to hear their views about what’s working and what is not. I’d also like to hear their ideas for solutions to correct any deficiencies.

Determine if any additional training or equipment is required to help employees to do their jobs more effectively.

Conduct ‘due diligence’ on major initiatives and actions from the past year.

Review all spending and expenditures for ways to cut cost and eliminate waste.

Develop plan to increase and improve service across the board.

Begin applying for public and private grants to ease the burden on taxpayers regarding spending or other expenses.

Develop plan for 2023 which prioritizes all initiatives from most important to least important from the analysis of all the actions outlined above.”

Gabe Vargas: “I would like to explore streamlining services to better serve community members. Specifically, I want to support improvements at the Winona County License Center. I believe our DMV office has done a great job over the last two years providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward, I believe it is important to continue evaluating those services and consider ideas for improvement, including utilizing technology in the waiting areas to provide information to customers, accepting credit cards as payments, adjusting hours to better serve community members, and improving facilities.”

Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang): “My priorities as auditor-treasurer will be customer service, voter confidence and continuous improvement. Many of our responsibilities are complex and naturally raise questions/concerns; I will listen to community concerns and be available to answer any questions that may arise.”

WAPS School Board member at large

Anthony Alwan: “My top priorities as a school board member are diversity, equity and inclusion education for administrators, educators and students; placing an emphasis on mental health; and educating through the lens of trauma-informed care.”

Nancy Denzer: “Running for a second term on the school board is important to me because there have been some significant decisions made with regard to facilities, budget and staffing that I would like to see through to the end. I am committed to supporting the work of the community task force that would improve facilities, academics and the overall future for our students and staff to continue thriving in.

“A healthy budget is imperative to providing quality education for our students as well as being able to retain and attract excellent educators, administrators and support staff. This current board created a board finance committee that works closely with district staff to achieve this goal.

“I believe in the work that is being done at WAPS and that public education is an excellent choice for the families of the Winona area to consider when sending their most precious resource, their children, to school. I want to continue the work of supporting our diversity and equity in programming so that all students have access to all opportunities that are available.”

Torry Moore: “Getting public support behind a potential upcoming referendum by working and communicating with community at large. Being a huge supporter of the RIOS program, I’d like to see other offerings within the district that would attract students from other schools in the area that do not offer those programs. I’d also like to see increased support and funding for the teachers and teaching staff that are the backbone of our schools.”