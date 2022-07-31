Q&A: Local primary candidates share why they are running for office

Candidates running in races that require primaries in August were recently sent a questionnaire by the Winona Daily News about themselves and their interests in the positions they have filed candidacy for.

The three local races among the school, city and county levels that will be on the primary on Aug. 9 are: Winona County commissioner for District 2; Winona County auditor/treasurer; and Winona Area Public Schools School Board member at large, which will result in two members being selected in November.

Candidates running for the Winona County commissioner position for District 2 are: Todd Frahm, Jerry Obieglo and Dwayne Voegeli.

Candidates running for the Winona County auditor/treasurer position are: John Eger, Gabe Vargas and Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang).

Candidates running for the at-large positions on the school board are: Anthony Alwan, Maurella Cunningham, Nancy Denzer, Torry Moore and Karl Sonneman.

Candidates’ answers to the questionnaire will be published Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the Winona Daily News.

The first question — which contained two parts — asked to the candidates was: Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

If candidates’ answers are not listed below, they did not provide answers to the questions or provided answers that significantly exceeded the word limit given.

Here are the candidates’ answers:

County commissioner, District 2

Jerry Obieglo: “I have worked for Winona County for 36 years — first a Detention Deputy then as a Training Officer/Program Officer, and ending my time with the county as the Veterans Service Officer.

“As a insider, I know the staff and department heads. I know the strengths and areas where improvements can be made to save tax dollars and open communication.”

Dwayne Voegeli: “Leadership is about service to others. I am not a single issue candidate. I would like to help make the world a better place. Leaders should bring people together, not divide them. The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is a wake-up call to everyone who loves democracy and freedom. I am a person who seeks out and values diverse points of view. I am a listener. I am a connector. Our American democracy is being pulled apart, we can help fix that problem in our small corner of the universe.

“I previously served on the County Board from 2002 to 2010. I helped develop the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the Drug Treatment Court. I worked to make county government more user friendly and more transparent. I have proven leadership skills. I can hit the ground running on day one.”

County auditor/treasurer

John Eger: “At this point in my life, I would like to give back to the county and the city that have been my home since I was 11 years old. I believe I have the experience and knowledge to manage a large department with multiple functions. Also, I know I can make a positive impact on the department with improved service and cost reductions.”

Separately, about his experience, Eger wrote:

“I have over 20 years’ experience in sales, management, customer service, training and personnel development. I have experience running departments with 3 to 15 direct reports. I also have experience running marketing campaigns for large customers with hundreds of retail outlets.

“I’ve been an adjunct professor of sales and marketing at Minnesota State College SE, worked as a substitute teacher for four years, and served as a technical and training instructor for several companies I’ve worked for.

“I studied political science and English at WSU, and I will complete a master’s degree in Education Leadership there in the fall of 2022.

“My opponents do not have this level of experience. Managing people is different than working with people. My experience will make all the difference in the future success of this office!”

Gabe Vargas: “I want to serve the Winona County community. I believe the auditor-treasurer office is a unique position requiring the ability to balance county services with community needs. I believe my experience working in health care in the private and public service areas will assist me in meeting the needs of the community. I have the skills to develop relationships with city/township clerks and businesses to address needs and concerns in a timely manner.”

Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang): “As deputy auditor-treasurer, I am familiar with the responsibilities of the office and enjoy the work we do. The A/T’s office is tasked with a broad range of responsibilities including tax calculation and distribution, administering elections, maintaining parcel records and acting as the custodian for county funds. Given the complexity of the role, having someone who is experienced in these tasks is essential. I hold a bachelor’s in finance and have attained certification with the state of Minnesota for property tax calculation. I’ve also taken courses on reading legal descriptions to aid in our land records responsibilities. My service in the Air Force Reserves has given me an edge as well. Through my service, I’ve taken valuable teamwork, leadership and development courses and have had opportunities to lead at varying levels including serving as the project manager for a squadron of over 300 individuals while deployed.”

WAPS School Board member at large

Anthony Alwan: “I am interested in running so that I can be a voice for the voiceless in Winona. For far too long, individuals of marginalized communities have not received equitable treatment in our schools. As a mental health professional and someone who has worked alongside many educators in the WAPS schools, I believe that I can truly advocate on behalf of all people in Winona, particularly those who often are overlooked.”

Nancy Denzer: “I am interested in the success of the school district as a whole and believe that the work of the school board is to always be guided toward the greater good for our students, staff and the community. I’m running for a second term on school board because I believe that the goals I set for my first four years are being accomplished and there is still more to do for the district in term of sustaining a balance budget and healthy fund balance, making improvements to our fleet of 6 buildings and continually improving our curriculum and access to opportunities for all students.

“I grew up in Minnesota City just 10 miles outside of Winona and am a product of Winona Area Public Schools. I have resided in Winona for the majority of my life. Our two children are graduates of WAPS and both choose to be licensed educators as their profession. We are a family of educators, as I spent 34 years in public education before retiring in 2018 as a principal with Rochester Public Schools. I decided when I retired that I wanted to give back to a community and a profession that has been very important to me for decades, so I ran for WAPS school board in 2018 and was elected in November of 2018.”

Torry Moore: “As a parent of children currently in the RIOS program and an alumnus of WSHS, I have a longtime connection to the public schools in Winona and believe that we can do better. Being a business owner, I believe that I can bring my experience in that world to help improve the school district and improve communication between the board and the public.”