Q&A: Local primary candidates share why they would benefit constituents

Candidates running in races that require primaries in August were recently sent a questionnaire by the Winona Daily News about themselves and their interests in the positions they seek.

The three local races that will be on the primary on Aug. 9 are Winona County commissioner for District 2; Winona County auditor/treasurer; and Winona Area Public Schools School Board member at large, which will result in two members being selected in November.

Candidates running for the Winona County commissioner position for District 2 are Todd Frahm, Jerry Obieglo and Dwayne Voegeli.

Candidates running for the Winona County auditor/treasurer position are John Eger, Gabe Vargas and Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang).

Candidates running for the at large positions on the school board are Anthony Alwan, Maurella Cunningham, Nancy Denzer, Torry Moore and Karl Sonneman.

This is the final set of questions and answers. The final question: How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

If candidates’ answers are not listed below, they were not received to the questions or the word limit given was not followed.

Here are the candidates’ answers:

County Commissioner District 2

Jerry Obieglo: “I’m very approachable and have trust and faith of the staff and department heads.”

Dwayne Voegeli: “I have been a high school social studies teacher for 26 years. I work with a diverse group of kids and families every day. I love working with all kinds of people. I enjoy walking in many worlds — business, the faith community, education, nonprofits, etc. I serve others who are homeless and refugees in our community. I respect veterans and law enforcement. I am a strong believer in social justice for all. I am a person of faith. I believe that everyone is a son and daughter of God. I believe everyone is sacred and holy. While I feel a deeper calling, at the same time, I will not try to shove my religion down anyone’s throat. What is most important is not what you say you believe, it is what you actually do to love and serve others. I believe that we are more alike than we are different.”

County auditor/treasurer

John Eger: “I am an outsider. I don’t work for the county like my two opponents, and I’m not already part of that culture. I can provide a fresh pair of eyes on everything going on in the auditor-treasurer’s office. My experience in leadership and management will allow me to increase service using technology and public outreach. I will also reduce costs. There is waste in every organization, and I will find it and implement cost-saving measures. As I mentioned above, I will also get public and private grants for additional funding to ease the tax burden on taxpayers.”

Gabe Vargas: “I will listen to staff and community members’ ideas and feedback, in an effort to develop more efficient services. I will ensure staff are well versed in all of the county auditor duties, so they can provide informed, timely responses to any community inquiries. l will aim to develop relationships with other county departments and look forward to listening to and addressing concerns regarding auditor office services.”

Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang): “Given my experience within the auditor-treasurer’s office, my knowledge and skills will provide the most seamless transition possible after Sandra retires. This will benefit constituents because the learning curve will be minimized. I already have a working relationship with many of the agencies, cities and townships we work with through my current role as deputy A/T. That being said, I will not get complacent. I will keep an open mind and seek collaboration when it comes to finding better ways to do things (within the laws.) There’s always room for improvement!”

WAPS School Board member at large

Anthony Alwan: “If elected I believe that my desire to listen to, advocate for and empower the members of our community and the educators in our schools will benefit all by bridging the gap between Winona and Winona Public Schools.”

Nancy Denzer: “Over the past four years I have responded to emails, answered phone calls and have had numerous face-to-face conversations with community members regarding questions, concerns, feedback and giving their perspective. I am open to hearing from anyone and have done my best to be thoughtful and timely in any responses. I believe that I am approachable and willing to listen and learn from community members. I have an open invitation to the community to reach out to me and if I don’t know the answer I’ll do my very best to help find out what it is.”

Torry Moore: “Strong schools are a very important part of our community. A strong public school attracts potential employees to the community, it helps the next generation prepare for the very big world ahead of them, and it gives every child an opportunity to grow and learn. I believe that my experience in both my work and personal life provide an understanding of the challenges that are presented to the public schools but also offer some insight into how to build and improve our local district.”

Karl Sonneman: “The voters of the greater Winona area are the constituents of District #861. Some have children or grandchildren in the public schools of the district and are directly benefited by a high quality, diverse education delivered by great teachers. Some work for the district and are benefited by a positive environment that respects and promotes their professionalism. Some are employers who can hire knowledgeable, skilled and dedicated workers who were educated in the district schools. Many are simply members of a community that gain from positive interactions in stores, churches, clubs and neighborhoods with these children, parents, grandparents, teachers, staff, and businesses, who may be the salespersons, telephone staff, builders, person in the next pew, friend, or child of a friend that a constituent meets daily.”