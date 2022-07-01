 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reader callout: Take some time to snap a picture at an area state park

Now that River Valley Media Group's Touring the River Valley series has kicked off for its second year, we would love to see reader's experiences through photos at nearby state parks.

People can submit photos of themselves enjoying state parks in Wisconsin and Minnesota throughout July and August by emailing news@lacrossetribune.com or news@winonadailynews.com.

When making a submission, make sure to include your name and where you are from, along with what state park you are visiting in the picture.

These photos will be collected and featured on our website, along with the spotlights on each state park in the area.

