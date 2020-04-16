Ready Set School opens applications through May

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ready Set School will accept online applications through May 31 to receive vouchers to assist with purchasing school supplies and clothing for the 2020-21 school year.

Families that have children entering grades K-12 in fall 2020 and qualify for free and reduced lunches, housing or rent subsidies and/or food support/TANF benefits may qualify for Ready Set School support. Upon completing an application, vouchers are mailed in July and are valid through September at local participating retailers.