Real estate documentation needed by year's end

Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek says that parties splitting or dividing existing parcels of real estate during the remainder of 2019 must record the documents by year-end to avoid prepayment of 2020 real estate taxes.

Minnesota law requires the transactions to be recorded in 2019, and not just postmarked, as is allowed in other cases.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of properties have been divided, Bambenek says, and the documents are not yet recorded. If parties wait until January to record the transactions, the estimated 2020 taxes are required to be prepaid. If a property being split is in the Green Acres program, a payback determination by the county assessor is also needed.

Bambenek hopes parties recording transactions file them as soon as possible to avoid unexpected problems and allow information to be reviewed and finalized.

The Recorder's Office is at 202 W. Third St., Winona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.