Real estate documentation needed by year's end

Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek says that parties splitting or dividing existing parcels of real estate during the remainder of 2019 must record the documents by year-end to avoid prepayment of 2020 real estate taxes.
Minnesota law requires the transactions to be recorded in 2019, and not just postmarked, as is allowed in other cases.
A number of properties have been divided, Bambenek says, and the documents are not yet recorded. If parties wait until January to record the transactions, the estimated 2020 taxes are required to be prepaid. If a property being split is in the Green Acres program, a payback determination by the county assessor is also needed.
Bambenek hopes parties recording transactions file them as soon as possible to avoid unexpected problems and allow information to be reviewed and finalized.
The Recorder's Office is at 202 W. Third St., Winona.