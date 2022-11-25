Recreation Alliance of Winona hopes to grow outdoor rec economy

The non-profit Recreation Alliance of Winona, in its presentation to city council this week, said there’s so much potential here to attract visitors.

The group supports outdoor recreation in the greater Winona area with the intention of improving quality of life, protecting public lands, and bringing economic growth whether that’s through hiking, ice climbing, mountain biking, etc.

“The outdoor recreation economy for Winona is largely the most untapped and sustainable economy in Winona,” said Ben Barnard, a member of the all-volunteer board of directors, during the meeting. “It’s the fact that we have these raw materials in Winona— we have the river, we have the bluffs, we’re an island, we have the lakes.”

Some of the statistics Barnard and the Recreation Alliance of Winona shared at the meeting were that 70% of Minnesotans participate in outdoor recreation. With outdoor recreation generating $16.7 billion in consumer spending annually, it also directly produces 140,000 jobs and $1.4 in state and local tax revenue.

“I think a lot of times when we talk about outdoor recreation, people don’t understand the value of it. The outdoor recreation economy is humongous,” said Barnard in an interview. “It’s an $887 billion economy in the United States. It’s basically the equivalent of the automobile industry and pharmaceutical industry added together.”

Barnard said that since Winona is surrounded by public land, with the large majority of the bluffs owned by the city, and not only the Mississippi River but the Lake Winona in town, the city of Winona has the opportunity to grow its outdoor recreation economy into one people would travel from far to experience.

“I would say we’re still in our infancy when it comes to realizing how far our outdoor recreation can grow to become a destination,” said Barnard. “Now that we’re the second-largest ice park in the country [for recreational ice climbing], we think that this could be the year we really start to blow up in popularity. Now we are starting to see international outdoor gear companies wanting to support the Winona Ice Park.”

The ice park brings economic growth around all of Winona, Barnard said. He’s seen people come from Texas to climb the Winona Ice Park, where they pay to stay in town for a week, eat from Winona restaurants, shop from the stores, and spend money when traveling to experience the outdoor recreation the town offers.

“We have all these different population densities in pretty close proximity— Chicago, the Twin Cities, Des Moines, Milwaukee, Madison— that lend us to be set up for all these different touch points to these different communities that come here,” Barnard said. “If you have a $5,000 mountain bike, you’ll drive hours to go ride it on a weekend. If you have $800 ice climbing boots, it’s likely you’ll drive to where there’s good, consistent ice to climb— that’s something we’ve done as volunteers to prepare the park.”

As well as the care and upkeep of Sugar Loaf trail, the Winona Ice Park, the installation of the Levee Park Climbing Boulders, and growing the outdoor recreation economy in Winona, the Recreation Alliance of Winona has many projects on its horizon. Projects like updating disc golf tee pads, the Bluff Traverse project that would create a trail through Winona’s bluffs set to complete in the spring of 2024, and putting in stairs for the Sugar Loaf trail, said Barnard.

“The first award of excellence that the city has ever won from the Minnesota Parks and Recreation Association was for the ice park. And their second one was for the Levee Park Climbing Boulders,” said Barnard. “So we’re psyched that we could help the city and that’s a sign of a good partnership.