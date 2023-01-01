Reflecting on her term: Eileen Moeller

While the start of the new year means excitement for the future, resolutions and cheer, it also means a change to the composition of the Winona City Council. With new members joining the council in January, Jerome Christenson and Jeff Hyma, it means some council members will be departing — one of whom is Eileen Moeller.

Moeller said she was initially motivated to run for city council out of a curiosity about how local government worked and the amount of involvement people had. And seeing that the previous council member in her district had run unopposed for many years, she decided to try her hand at running for election.

“I actually was interested in helping someone run, and I noticed in my ward that the current council member had been unopposed for several elections. Although I really admire my predecessor, Gerry Krage, and the work he did as a councilman for so many years, I just felt pretty strongly that voters should have a choice and that it’s not the best situation for democracy to have uncontested elections,” said Moeller. “So I asked around to see if anyone was running and that I’d love to help them and no one was. I’m one of those people that believes if no one’s going to do it, and you feel strongly enough about it, then you have to do it. So yeah, I decided to throw my hat in the ring and, fortunately, I was involved with a lot of really wonderful people in the community that wanted to help.”

Moeller said she spent a lot of her time leading up to taking her place on the council attending meetings, asking questions and trying to learn the lay of the land, but she said she didn’t know what to expect when she started.

“The pandemic happening during most of my term was pretty unexpected,” said Moeller. “That really changed not just the way we do local government and how the whole system works, but it also heightened all of these tensions that were already in our community. So it made it more important than ever to really be thoughtful about the decisions we were making.”

During her time on the council, being a part of the planning group for the Alternative Response Team was an honor, and working with councilman Borzyskowski in the intensive planning sessions for the team was not only a proud but a personally valuable time, said Moeller.

“I’m still really proud of what we came up with as a group,” said Moeller. “And my first council meeting was pretty memorable. It was when we voted on the Park & Rec Bluff Traverse Plan. Although I cannot take credit for being a part of creating that, it was just a really exciting moment — a very cinematic moment — when everyone showed up and there was a big cheer when the vote was passed so that was really exciting.”

From her term starting four years ago, Moeller said there have been changes.

“I think the common thread that runs through a lot of (the changes) is the accessibility to government. One of the big changes I pushed for when I campaigned and then when I became a council member was to make public input easier and to allow people to speak before council meetings. So myself and a couple of other folks pushed pretty hard for an open comment session to be reinstated,” said Moeller. “Something we learned from the pandemic was how adaptable we can be when we’re forced to be. I think using Zoom as a tool became incredibly valuable. Now we have put, again, limitations on how people can join a council meeting. But that’s something I hope will continue to be tweaked and really improve the ways in which people can have a say in what happens in their city.”

Although her time on the city council is finished, Moeller said she hopes the Winona community will continue to push the council’s boundaries of what they can offer to the city.

“I hope that folks will continue to think critically about what’s going on in the council. To think about, why does this person want this thing to happen? A lot of times it’s just the normal course of business, and that’s fine. But I hope we continue to work to see the city that we want to live in,” said Moeller. “However, it takes a lot of time and effort to really push to get changes made.”

Although she said it was a small part of her four-year shift on the council, Moeller considered her support for the citywide ban on conversion therapy during her first year a proud moment.

“We enacted a citywide ban on any conversion therapy as a way to protect LGBTQ youth in our city. As far as I know, I’m the first person on the council who has identified as part of that community. I got to hear from people who felt very seen and looked out for by that. It’s a small piece of legislation, we didn’t currently have any issues with conversion therapy, but it was more of a preventative measure,” said Moeller. “It’s one of those things that can make a really big difference to some people — just making them feel safe and welcome in their own community.”

During her time on the city council, Moeller was the youngest of the members, and being in the middle of her working career while also serving on the council was something she said was challenging to juggle.

“I’m not the youngest person ever elected. But I have talked to a lot of people who were surprised it was an option. I think a lot of people had some idea that there is an ivory tower aspect to it. But also you need to run for city council in Winona is pay a fee and register some paperwork that you live in the right place to run for that office,” said Moeller. “I think more people should know that. I’ve talked to a lot of people my own age and younger that are really energized by the idea that it’s not as far out of reach as they thought.”

Moeller said being on the city council has been an honor and not only a learning experience, but also a chance to connect with the community.

“I want to thank the community for the opportunity to serve. I was very honored to serve as the Ward 2 representative and would like to remind people that it is worth it to keep working to make the city you want to live in,” said Moeller. “There are so many projects and initiatives and beautiful things that people can do in their neighborhood.”