As spring approaches, the decoration removal date is quickly drawing near at St. Mary’s Cemetery of Winona. Due to weather conditions, the cleanup date has been moved to one week before Easter to allow families more time to complete this task. All decorations — even those in stands, shepherd hooks, monument, crypt or niche vases — must be removed from the cemetery before Monday, April 3, as disposal of remaining items will begin on this date. The cemetery is unable to store decorations. Decorations in stands, shepherd hooks, monument saddles, and crypt, niche and monument vases may be placed on or after Good Friday, April 7.