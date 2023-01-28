Rep. Pelowski receives Friend of Minnesota Newspapers Award

State Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona was honored Friday for the work he has done to help newspapers across Minnesota — including the Winona Daily News.

Pelowski, along with State Sen. John Jasinski, were honored with the Friends of Minnesota Newspapers Awards during a luncheon Friday as part of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's annual convention.

MNA president Chad Koenen explained that the award is given to individuals who have worked to help advance and protect freedoms of press and speech.

Koenen explained that Pelowski and Jasinski were honored for their continuous support of the state's newspapers, along with their authorship of bill HF 3682, which requires that public notices be published in the electronic as well as the physical editions of Minnesota newspapers.

According to a press release on March 21, 2022, the day the bill was approved by the Minnesota House of Representatives, "Additionally, the bill requires that the newspapers post the notice on the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s public notice website and make the public notice section of their website free to the public. The bill also standardizes the space requirement for public notices by eliminating a population threshold and replacing it with a qualification that the newspaper be of general circulation in the area or where it is likely that the intended recipients will become aware of the notice."

Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law May 19, 2022.

Jasinski was unable to attend the luncheon Friday, as the Minnesota Senate was locked in a debate for 15 hours Friday into Saturday morning about a bill strengthening the state's abortion rights protections.

When Pelowski accepted the award Friday, his focus wasn't necessarily on himself and his own actions -- instead taking the time to talk about those who have helped him with his work to support the state's media, including retired River Valley Media Group editor Rusty Cunningham.

Pelowski recalled the work Cunningham did to help push major pieces of legislation related to newspapers, including one piece that was focused on access to public information.

On Friday, Cunningham shared his praises for Pelowski and the work that he has done to help newspapers over the years.

"Gene Pelowski has long been a champion of government transparency and openness — a true friend to newspapers and all citizens," Cunningham said. "Gene played a key role in working to strengthen government openness when Darrell Ehrlick and I were honored with the Friend of Newspaper Award in 2011."

"As a career educator, he models public accountability and ethical behavior. We’re so fortunate to have his leadership," Cunningham continued.

Pelowski also shared Friday about his connections with Winona's local media, including how Pelowskis have a history of 100 years working at the Winona Daily News.

During part of that time, Pelowski was campaigning for his current position, which led to his family having a very inside look at every campaign move he made and would tell him when he was doing a good job.

Pelowski, after sharing that story on Friday, said to MNA in response to the award, "Thank you for telling me I'm still doing a good job."