 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Pelowski recognized as Legislator of the Year by Minnesota Rural Electric Association

  • 0
Rep. Gene Pelowski

State Rep. Gene Pelowski receives the 2022 Legislator of the Year from the Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA).

The Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) honored State Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL - Winona) with the 2022 Legislator of the Year Award. MREA is the Minnesota statewide association representing 50 not-for-profit, member-owned rural electric cooperatives.

“I want to thank MREA and MiEnergy for this honor, and for their work in ensuring Minnesotans have access to affordable, reliable, and safe electricity,” said Rep. Pelowski. “Their efforts, in tandem with my work at the legislature to secure disaster aid funding and historic broadband investments, ensure communities like ours always have access to the resources they need, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

Rep. Pelowski, who chairs the House Industrial Education and Economic Development Finance and Policy Committee, oversaw the largest investment in high-speed broadband internet in state history, and authored successful legislation to replenish Minnesota’s Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.

People are also reading…

MiEnergy is the cooperative serving southeast Minnesota. More information on their work can be found on their website.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News