Rep. Pelowski to chair Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee

House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced the appointment of Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL - Winona) as the incoming chair of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee in the Minnesota House.

“Thank you to Speaker Hortman for appointing me to this role. As chair, I hope to address declining enrollment, program stabilization, faculty retention and the burden of student debt,” said Rep. Pelowski. “We also need to work towards relinking Higher Education’s two-year institutions to Minnesota’s K-12 schools. Every Minnesota High School Senior should have the option of graduating not just with a traditional diploma but also with an employable skill set.”