Rep. Pelowski to chair Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee

House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced the appointment of Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL - Winona) as the incoming chair of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee in the Minnesota House.
“Thank you to Speaker Hortman for appointing me to this role. As chair, I hope to address declining enrollment, program stabilization, faculty retention and the burden of student debt,” said Rep. Pelowski. “We also need to work towards relinking Higher Education’s two-year institutions to Minnesota’s K-12 schools. Every Minnesota High School Senior should have the option of graduating not just with a traditional diploma but also with an employable skill set.”
The full committee structure and list of chairs are available here. The complete committee roster will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2023 Legislative Session begins on January 3.