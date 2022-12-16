Rep. Pelowski to chair Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman has announced the appointment of Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL–Winona) to key standing committees for the 2023-2024 biennium
Pelowski will chair the Higher Education Finance & Policy Committee. Additionally, he will serve on the Capital Investment, Rules & Legislative Administration, and Ways & Means committees.
“These committees are among the most integral in the Legislature. They play an important role as we advance priorities for our state, and are structurally significant in the operation of the Minnesota House itself,” Pelowski said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to our work, and I look forward to offering my experience and perspective as we work together this session to govern effectively for Minnesotans.”
The legislative session convenes on January 3 at noon at the State Capitol. Pelowski encourages constituents to contact him at (651) 296-8637 or by email at rep.gene.pelowski@house.mn.gov.