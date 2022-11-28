Rep. Pelowski to mark 100th anniversary of discovery of the Tomb of Tutankhamun

At 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) will give a multimedia presentation on the Discovery of the Tomb of Tutankhamun at the Winona County Historical Society.
Last month marked the 100-year anniversary of the tomb’s discovery.
The program will include information from primary sources such as Howard Carter’s journal, photos from Harry Burton and music and video clips from the period. The impact of the 1977 and 2007 world tours of the treasures, as well as the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, will be presented. Recently discovered information related to the items found in the tomb will also be presented.
The event is free and open to the public. The Winona County Historical Society is located at 160 Johnson St., Winona.