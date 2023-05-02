Retired Winona teacher Margie White was one of two recipients of the Educator Award presented by the South East Retirement Association of Minnesota last month.

Presented at SEREAM’s annual spring conference in Rochester, Mary Osborne from Faribault was the other recipient.

The award is given typically to two retired educators for both their careers in the classroom and contributions to education outside the classroom.

Apart from teaching first through fifth grades in Dakota and at Washington-Kosciusko in Winona over 35 years, White stayed active after retiring in 2001.

She’s been involved with not only SEREAM but the American Association of University Women, the Learning Club of Winona, the teaching groups Phi Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma, and her church. In addition, she’s been active in over 10 community groups in the area.

“She is really a worthy recipient,” Edna Thayer from SEREAM said. “She’s been very active in contributing to the community and she was an excellent teacher.”

White received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Winona State University. She said teaching and working with children has always been something she has wanted to do.

“I really appreciate and am honored to even receive the award, because it is really something special,” White said.

Staying active in the education landscape was important to White after she retired.

“I think you really need to. It’s good to keep that networking up. We also need to have organizations to keep our pensions going,” White said. “And to just be aware of what’s going on in both teaching and around the world. You can’t just crawl into a hole once you’ve retired.”

White was also a faculty union representative from 1975 to 1997, and was active in negotiations including the county schools merger to Winona District 861.

“That’s 22 years so she must have been a good negotiator,” Thayer said. “She has a very unassuming personality. She’s always smiling and very helpful to everyone.”

White said she’s proud of both her teaching career and her work toward education after retirement.