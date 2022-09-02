RHDV2 confirmed in La Crosse County, vaccines available to protect domestic rabbits (copy)

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) reached the area for the first time recently, with the first cases confirmed in La Crosse County in August.

The disease, which does not impact human health, is dangerous to both wild and domestic rabbits, as it is highly contagious and fatal.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, often the only signs of the disease are a sudden death of the rabbit and internal bleeding that causes blood on the nose.

The USDA shares online that it “is classified as a foreign animal disease in the United States. In February 2020, animal health officials detected rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus serotype 2 (RHDV2) for the third time in the United States, since 2018. Since that detection, RHDV2 has spread to multiple states across the Southwest.”

Now, though, the disease has been found in the nearby area.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced on Aug. 17 that the disease had been confirmed in Wisconsin for the first time — with three domestic rabbits having the disease in La Crosse County.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health shared with the Winona Daily News earlier this week, “We don’t have any current or potential RHDV2 cases (in Minnesota) in or around Winona County. Granted, just because we don’t know about it doesn’t mean it’s not out there.”

The Minnesota BAH does recommend, though, that residents who own rabbits should get them routine veterinary care and have them vaccinated against the disease.

RHDV2 vaccines are available at local vet offices. Owners should reach out to their veterinarian for more information.

The Wisconsin DATCP also shared in August, “Rabbit owners can reduce the risk of disease introduction by taking precautions when moving rabbits to fairs/shows, buying equipment, handling rabbits that aren’t their own, introducing new rabbits to their household, and when keeping their animals outdoors. Even with vaccine use, DATCP recommends that anyone working with or caring for rabbits follow biosecurity guidelines to prevent spread of the disease.

“Rabbit owners are asked to contact their veterinarians if their animals appear sick. To report multiple dead wild rabbits, contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.”

Minnesota’s BAH shares these instructions for a similar situation on their website: “If you find sick or dead wild rabbits, please contact your local state wildlife office to report your finding to a biologist, game warden, or wildlife veterinarian.”