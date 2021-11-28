Richard Harle: Take advantage of earth's gifts

Recently two letters to the editor got my attention. Sam Streukens in his letter about factory farms makes some excellent points that are worth expanding on: “…treating animals and the environment with dignity, we care for each other and our community.”

I have seen so many letters about our mistreatment of dogs and other pets but what about our farm animals? No cow, or pig or chicken should be locked into a stall or pen for life and never see the sun or graze in a green pasture. I guess it is a “good” thing that their lives are much shorter than those allowed outside.

In her letter about EVs, Michelle Maslowski notes that “….change is hard… but less difficult when we roll with it.” She also notes that ”… the power at the EV charging stations comes from somewhere.” Yes, it does. So let’s take advantage of the earth’s gifts to us of sun and wind to generate our electricity. And yes, it will require some government subsidies to get them large enough and widespread enough to provide most of what we need but maybe not as much as our current subsidies to the coal and oil industries. Besides, the wind and sun unlike coal and oil are not finite and they can be free forever if we take care of our world, our neighbors and our plants and animals.

Come on, people, let’s get our heads out of the sand and accept what needs to be done to have breathable air and drinkable water forever. It will be easier to roll with it with our heads unstuck.

Richard Harle

Winona

