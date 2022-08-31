River Arts Alliance to host Family Art Day

River Arts Alliance (RAA) will host Family Art Day 2022 at the Jaycee Pavilion in Lake Park, Winona, on Sunday. Presented in partnership with the City of Winona Parks and Recreation Department, the event is free and open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Family Art Day provides an opportunity for children of all ages and their families to try out a variety of hands-on arts activities at stations led by local artists. RAA welcomes all families to this event, including Black, Indigenous, and families of color, and people of various abilities, and seeks to provide an inclusive environment.

This year, activities offered and participating artists will include: beaded bracelets with Jennifer Weaver; cartooning with Mary Singer; Doodle Explorers with Lisa Douglas; drum circle with Lance Ngari; fish prints with Patrick Grace; hatmaking with Bill Crozier and Carolyn Veeder; modelling clay with Michelle Cochran; mural painting with Julia Crozier; oil pastels with Jamie Schwaba; pottery with Anne Scott Plummer, Tanya Corcoran, and Brianne Daniels; storytelling with Jerome Christenson; watercolor painting with Linda Klabo; and Wikki Stix with Heather Casper of Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

Family Art Day was first held in 2008 and became an annual event, but will return this year for the first time since 2019 after a two-year, pandemic-caused hiatus. RAA Arts Administrator Johanna Rupprecht said, “Family Art Day has been a popular and beloved annual opportunity for many families in our community. We at RAA are so excited to be able to bring back the event this year and are looking forward to a great day full of creativity and fun.”

RAA thanks the following businesses for their donations in support of Family Art Day 2022: Dahl Automotive, Dick Blick Art Materials, Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Merchants Bank, and WNB Financial. RAA is also grateful to be the recipient of an ARP grant from Winona County to support this event, and of operating support from the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

River Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization based in Winona, supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. More information is available at www.riverartsalliance.org.