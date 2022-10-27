Riverbend Road to reopen Friday

Crews will reopen Riverbend Road on Friday along Highway 43/Mankato Avenue, and close Bruski Drive for several weeks to complete water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and grading work, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Bruski will reopen once the work is completed.

Motorists who normally reach locations on Bruski Drive can use Riverbend Road or Frontenac Drive to travel to those places.

Remember that left turns on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue are not allowed. No left turn signs are present as you approach intersections as well as into the intersections. Trying to make left turns will cause traffic backups and there will be times that those side road entrances will be closed for construction.

If you are going southbound and you want to go east onto Riverbend Road or Frontenac Drive, you will have to go south to the Highway 61/43 roundabout and come back north and turn right onto your desired street.

If you are going northbound and you want to go west onto Parks Avenue south, Riverbend Road or Parks Avenue south, you will have to take a right turn at one of the open intersections going east, go around the block and travel west straight across Mankato Avenue.

The work is connected to the Highway 43 Winona project between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through November.