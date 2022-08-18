Riverway Learning Community moving to MSC Southeast campus

This fall, the students of Riverway Learning Community will enjoy a new environment as the PreK-12 school moves to Tandeski Center on the Winona campus of Minnesota State College Southeast.

Riverway Learning Community is a public charter school district with a strong 20-year history. Riverway currently serves approximately 130 students with a staff of 35, resulting in a very low 1:5 student-staff ratio. It is divided into a Pre-K-Grade 6 Montessori primary school and a Grade 7-12 secondary school. At all grade levels, Riverway emphasizes environmental learning and outdoor experiences.

Tandeski Center, a free-standing building on the east side of the MSC Southeast Winona campus, was previously used for office space and outside rentals by the college. It is owned by Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation and was named in honor of the Tandeski family, long-time MSC Southeast supporters. The Foundation has entered into an 8-year lease agreement with Riverway.

“We are tremendously excited about making the move to Tandeski,” said Riverway Director Kevin Krieg. “Our students will thrive by having improved classroom space and being co-located on a college campus. Plus, we are excited about the opportunity to create a natural playground, build outdoor covered structures for shelter and classroom use, and start a variety of different gardens."

“We are delighted to welcome Riverway’s staff, students, and their families to the MSC Southeast Winona campus,” said MSC Southeast President Marsha Danielson. “We are looking forward to the educational opportunities this partnership will offer to the Winona community and beyond.”

“From the Foundation’s perspective, we saw this partnership as an opportunity to make better use of the facility at this time, breathe new life into a great building, as well as provide an improved location to the Riverway Learning Community,” said Lyle Blanchard, President, Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation Board of Directors. “MSC Southeast has always been student focused, and having a vibrant educational partner offering another generation of students and future leaders an opportunity to learn in a better environment seemed like a win-win.”

The first day of school will be September 6. Initially, some interior remodeling will be done to adapt Tandeski for classroom and student use. Outdoor activities will be emphasized this fall while construction is underway. The remodel should be completed by winter break. Once construction is finished, Riverway and the college are planning to host a public open house to introduce the new campus to the community.