Roll Call: Follow the votes in Congress

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

House votes

Budget and COVID-19 spending: The House has passed the Medicare Sequester Act (H.R. 1868), sponsored by Rep. John A. Yarmuth, D-Ky., to exempt the most recent COVID-19 stimulus spending law from pay-as-you-go budget limits, and provide higher Medicaid payments to California’s public hospitals. Yarmuth said the bill “was needed to avert painful and indiscriminate cuts to Medicare, farm supports, and other programs.” The vote, on March 19, was 246 yeas to 175 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Burma coup: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 134), sponsored by Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., to condemn Burma’s February coup and call for Burma’s military to allow the civilian government to return to power. Levin said that Congress “stands with all of the people of Burma in their ambition for sustainable peace, a genuine democracy, and the realization of human rights for all.” The vote, on March 19, was 398 yeas to 14 nays. Yeas:

Kind D-WI (3rd)

Senate votes