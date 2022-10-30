Ron and Joyce Wanek Foundation teams up with Legacy-Trees to plant 250 trees in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. — The Ron and Joyce Wanek Foundation teamed up with the company Legacy-Trees last week to plant 250 trees in Arcadia at four different locations.

“Ron sees the value in trees,” Ashley Furniture representative Gary Bautch said of Ron Wanek, the founder and current chairman of Ashley Furniture.

Bautch continued, “He just does. They increase property value. They make the place look nicer. And with all of the things that Ron’s done throughout the years with his business, he’s still got time for trees.”

Trees were planted at three parks in the community — Memorial Park, Villas Hanson Park and Schank Park — and the new residential development El Dorado Hills.

Villas Hanson Park and Schank Park were chosen as locations for the new trees to help provide some shade to those who enjoy the park, especially parents who may be watching their children as they are playing, according to Bautch.

Bautch, who is also on Arcadia’s Economic Development Committee, said that trees were planted at El Dorado Hills because the new development was lacking any immediately after it had been built this year.

As for Memorial Park, Bautch said that trees were being planted to replace some older ones were removed from the park last week due to disease.

Bautch said that the city felt obligated to replace the diseased trees because those trees were donated by community members.

Arcadia Mayor Kevin Mayzek shared that Wanek’s foundation spent about $126,000 in total to provide the trees to the community and have them planted.

The city did not have to cover any costs for the trees, but Bautch did say the Waneks hope that in the future, the city can set aside some money in their budget to help take care of the trees that have been planted.

Bautch suggested that in the future the city could also contact other industries in Arcadia, as he believes that other businesses may also be interested in donating trees.

This isn’t the first time the Waneks have supported the community through trees. Mayzek shared that before this project, the Waneks had already contributed about $250,000 in trees to Arcadia.

Mayzek shared that it will likely not be the last time that the Waneks contributed to the city’s trees either.

“(The tree planting project) beautifies the community. It adds value. It’s a great thing,” Mayzek said.

He shared how he has appreciated how well Legacy-Trees has explained the process of planting trees and how they grow, saying that Legacy-Trees founder and president Ronald Zillmer is very passionate about trees.

