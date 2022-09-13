Rotary Mobile Clinic presented to Arcadia area

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Rotary Mobile Clinic was presented to the Arcadia area at a luncheon at the Arcadia Country Club.

Hosted by Dean Dickinson, past Rotary International district governor and a member of the Rotary Club of La Crosse, and Jason Larson, executive director of the St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse, the luncheon provided those in attendance with a greater awareness of the mobile clinic and how it will serve residents of the Arcadia area who are in need of basic health care.

Nine Rotary clubs in the La Crosse area banded together and asked several nonprofit organizations to share their creative ideas in helping the local community. St. Clare Health Mission was one of those nonprofits that made a proposal. Their idea: A mobile medical clinic that can travel to the remote areas of the Coulee Region and provide free health services to the working poor, uninsured, immigrant and homeless populations.

Their proposal was chosen based on the impact that it will have in the delivery of basic health care to so many in need, homeless people, uninsured immigrants and those who simply do not have the financial resources to work into the traditional health care system.

The local Rotary clubs raised $80,000 and obtained matching grants from the Rotary District Foundation and from the Rotary International Foundation and that financial support made the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic a reality.

The vehicle was unveiled the first week in August at a summertime evening of music in Riverside Park in La Crosse with over 3,000 people in attendance. The keys to the St. Clare Health Mission were officially presented to Larson.

According to Larson, St. Clare Health Mission was founded in 1992 by Sister LeClare Beres, FSPA. She devoted her life to the care of the poor. Representatives of health and social service organizations throughout the great La Crosse community began a collaborative effort to address health care access for the poor and uninsured.

For those who had gone without health care due to lack of financial resources, St. Clare Health Mission became a safe and dependable option, providing over 18,000 people with primary and preventative health care since its inception in 1992. They accomplish this through the generous volunteer assistance of local physicians, nurses, dentists and other health care support staff, including many from both Gundersen and Mayo Health systems.

For those first 30 years, the mission has provided clinics at a its location in La Crosse, which meant that people had to travel for services. The clinic runs twice weekly on a walk-in basis. Obviously not everyone who needs care can make it to that clinic.

"A mobile clinic was really something we wanted to do," Larson said. "Traveling into La Crosse to access health care services has been difficult for many people. Many of our patients came from Trempealeau County. In Arcadia, we’ve developed an incredible and complimentary partnership with Bridges Health Winona and Arcadia Schools. On our first visit with the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic to Arcadia, we provided 19 sport physicals to student athletes. On our second bi-monthly visit, two weeks later, we saw patients ranging from sport physicals, Head Start enrollment physicals and patients with serious medical conditions. We assist those with special medical needs to engage with appropriate providers at either Gundersen or Mayo Health Systems.”

Larsen continued: “We have limited volunteers in Trempealeau County, and our greatest volunteer need is to develop a network of interpreters, clinicians and support people who will help to ease the burden on our local volunteers and those from La Crosse who travel with the clinic.

“All of our services are free of cost to those we serve. Over time, we hope to develop more funding to support our work in Trempealeau County. Our greatest monetary need is in purchasing medication for our free pharmacy. St. Clare Health Mission pharmacy costs are typically our largest expense at $150,000 per year, and we’re on track to spend over $200,000 this year on medications alone. The need is great, we are incredibly thankful to Arcadia Schools and Bridges Health Winona for this partnership."

The 26-foot mobile medical clinic features two private exam suites, diagnostic equipment, pharmaceutical storage and a wheelchair lift making the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic handicapped accessible.