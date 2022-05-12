Rumble strip installed on southeast Minnesota highways through May

Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Work began May 9. Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures. Motorists should be alert for wet paint signs and pylons identifying where new striping has been placed after the rumble strips are done.
Work is occurring on state roads in Goodhue, Winona, Houston, Fillmore and Mower counties, and is estimated to be complete by the end of May, weather permitting.
Area highways scheduled for work include:
• Hwy 60, Hwy 56 to Hwy 52 (Kenyon to Zumbrota)
• Hwy 63, 0.6 miles east of Hwy 52 to 0.2 miles west of Olmsted County Road 33 (75th St. north of Rochester) • Hwy 248, Winona County Road 26 to Hwy 61 (Altura to Minnesota City)
• Hwy 14, 0.7 miles east of Winona County Road 23 to 1.1 miles west of Hwy 61 (Stockton to Winona)
• Hwy 14, Winona County Road 25 to 0.2 miles west of Winona County Road 23
• Hwy 43, 0.5 miles south of Winona County Road 27 to I-90 (North of Rushford to I-90)
• Hwy 16, 0.6 miles east of Houston County Road 13 to Walnut Street west of Hwy 44 (Hokah)
• Hwy 16, 0.2 miles north of Houston County Road 7 to 0.2 miles south of Hwy 26 (Near Hokah to Hwy 26)
• Hwy 44, 0.2 miles north of Hwy 76 to 0.9 miles south of Houston County Road 18 (Houston to Hokah)
• Hwy 52, 0.2 miles north of Fillmore County Road 11 to 1.1 miles south of Fillmore County Road 5 (Fountain to Chatfield) • Hwy 218, 0.5 miles north of Mower County Road 45 to 1.1 miles south of Hwy 30 (Austin to Blooming Prairie) Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
