A 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital by ambulance Monday after a collision with a tractor in Winona County.

Police said Rushford resident Bryce Kokinos suffered non life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on County Road 25.

Kokinos was attempting to pass a tractor pulling a wagon and a combine when the farm implements made a left turn into a field drive in front of him.

Kokinos struck the left front tire of the lead tractor and was ejected from his motorcycle, sending him into the ditch.

Lewiston Ambulance crews responded to the scene and took Kokinos to Winona Health he was evaluated for his injuries.

The drivers of the farm implements were unharmed.