Saint Mary's celebrates May 2022 graduates from area

The following Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students completed requirements for bachelor of arts degrees in May 2022.

Bangor, WI

Sarah Hannan, daughter of Tim and Nicolle Hannan

Goodview, MN

Rose Kraus, daughter of Jeffrey and Stephanie Kraus

La Crescent, MN

Noah Skemp, son of Joe and Lisa Skemp

La Crosse, WI

Franklin Bakalars, son of William and Patricia Bakalars

Maya Reichenbacher, daughter of Tom and Tammy Reichenbacher

Elijah Szymanski, son of James and Jennifer Szymanski

Osseo, WI

Michelle Dewitz, daughter of Tim and Nancy Dewitz

Sparta, WI

Warlyston Barros, son of Angelo Francis and Israeline Ribeiro Barros

Spring Grove, MN

Kaitlyn Gross, daughter of Robert and Amy Gross

Savannah Slafter, daughter of Steven and Jennifer Slafter

Trempealeau, WI

Brett Lettner, son of Laurelle Lettner

MaKenna Vetsch, daughter of Jon and Donna Vetsch

Winona, MN

Justin Erbe, son of Virginia Copeman

Shaun Heier, son of Donald Heier

Jesse Husman, son of Tom Husman

Jordan Keeley, daughter of Jeff and Kim Keeley

Jesus Najera, son of Jose Najera

Lindsey Nelson, daughter of Chris and Tanya Nelson

Jacob Simmons, son of Stephanie Simmons

Joseph Wantock, son of Lisa and Don Wantock

