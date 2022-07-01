Saint Mary's celebrates May 2022 graduates from area

The following Saint Mary's University of Minnesota students completed requirements for bachelor of arts degrees in May 2022.
Bangor, WI
Sarah Hannan, daughter of Tim and Nicolle Hannan
Goodview, MN
Rose Kraus, daughter of Jeffrey and Stephanie Kraus
La Crescent, MN
Noah Skemp, son of Joe and Lisa Skemp
La Crosse, WI
Franklin Bakalars, son of William and Patricia Bakalars
Maya Reichenbacher, daughter of Tom and Tammy Reichenbacher
Elijah Szymanski, son of James and Jennifer Szymanski
Osseo, WI
Michelle Dewitz, daughter of Tim and Nancy Dewitz
Sparta, WI
Warlyston Barros, son of Angelo Francis and Israeline Ribeiro Barros
Spring Grove, MN
Kaitlyn Gross, daughter of Robert and Amy Gross
Savannah Slafter, daughter of Steven and Jennifer Slafter
Trempealeau, WI
Brett Lettner, son of Laurelle Lettner
MaKenna Vetsch, daughter of Jon and Donna Vetsch
Winona, MN
Justin Erbe, son of Virginia Copeman
Shaun Heier, son of Donald Heier
Jesse Husman, son of Tom Husman
Jordan Keeley, daughter of Jeff and Kim Keeley
Jesus Najera, son of Jose Najera
Lindsey Nelson, daughter of Chris and Tanya Nelson
Jacob Simmons, son of Stephanie Simmons
Joseph Wantock, son of Lisa and Don Wantock
