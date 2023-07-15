Sanborn Canoe Co. will host the first BaseCamp Festival from July 28 through July 30 at Prairie Island Campground in Winona, according to a press release.

Tickets for the event, which is meant to invoke a family-friendly, summer camp atmosphere with opportunities to explore the area, are $25 and includes community presentations and activities such as paddling, hiking, yoga and live music.

Additionl and exclusive paid art-making programs are also available. Attendees can secure camping on-site for both nights by reserving directly with Prairie Island Campground at a reduced rate of $30.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated toward installing an ADA dock at the Prairie Island Campground.