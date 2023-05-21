The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is expanding with a new series of events between May and September called the Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona.

Each event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Winona County Historical Society at 160 Johnson St. in Winona.

While the Sandbar Storytelling Festival’s main event is in October, festival founder Hywel “Taff” Roberts said the series is part of a push to offer storytelling year-round.

If you go What: Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona When: All events are at 7 p.m. May 25: WNB Financial; June 22: CodaBow; July 27: Thern Inc.; Sept. 14: Project FINE Where: Winona County Historical Society, 160 Johnson St., Winona

“One of my goals, personally, is to get rural people and urban people together,” Roberts said. “To get them to come together to tell stories, to cry together, to laugh together.”

Of the four storytelling events, the first three involve businesses local to Winona and the fourth is organized by Project FINE and shares stories of immigrants who have chosen to call Winona home.

At the first event in the series, on May 25, listeners will hear stories from Winona National Bank Financial.

The bank, originally opened in 1874, had seven founders and has grown with Winona in the years since. It now has seven offices in the cities of Winona, Wabasha and Kellogg in Minnesota, and in Altoona and Holmen in Wisconsin.

The next event is June 22 and will feature stories from Winona company CodaBow, which creates carbon fiber violin, viola and cello bows.

Since its founding in 1958, CodaBow’s master makers and scientists have created award-winning bows used by generations of musicians in every style and aspiration.

“When we engage with these businesses, we want to hear the story of the business,” Roberts said. “We want to hear about the good times, the hard times.”

Thern Inc. will share its story July 27.

Founded during the post World War II boom, Thern began with a handful of basic winches and miscellaneous tools and, after 70 years of business, built a reputation for dependable and durable winches and cranes.

The last event in the series will take place Sept. 14 with Project FINE.

Project FINE has served refugees and immigrants in Winona County and the surrounding area since 1990. The storytelling event is a chance to hear the personal and inspirational stories of immigrants.

Last year, the Sandbar Storytelling Festival hosted an event with Project FINE.

“There just wasn’t a dry eye in the place,” Roberts said. “People were just so moved by hearing these experiences.”

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board said they look forward to showcasing additional stories and business stories in future years.

“We are trying to work to make Winona, in the next five to ten years, the place in the Upper Midwest that people will come and tell stories,” Roberts said.

Admission is free to each event, but space is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance at www.sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.

“Because there’s such divisiveness in this country right now, it would be great if we can get people together and communicate in the way of sharing stories, human stories,” Roberts said. “You never know what’s going on in other people’s minds or what the story is until you’ve sat down and talked to them.”