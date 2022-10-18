Sandbar Storytelling Festival experiences successful inaugural weekend

The inaugural Sandbar Storytelling Festival has come and gone, but it’ll forever be a success story to tell.

“We were absolutely delighted the way that everything went,” Jerome Christenson, a Sandbar Storytelling Festival board of directors member, shared about this past weekend’s event.

He said that, while the organizers were happy with how the weekend turned out, attendees were also thrilled about their experience.

Attendance met the expectations set for the first year, as Christenson explained that they weren’t expecting too high of numbers because many individuals in the community didn’t yet know what a storytelling festival was.

But, now that one has taken place locally, more people in the community can look forward to the second Sandbar Storytelling Festival next year with a better understanding of what is to come.

“I think we're in a good position for another festival. Everything ran smoothly,” Christenson said. “It was great.”

Christenson shared that one of his favorite parts of this year’s festival was the workshops held at local coffee shops.

He enjoyed witnessing people become totally involved and entranced in the storyteller’s guidance and messages.

Christenson said it “really showed how powerful the spoken word can be.”

The storytellers didn’t just spend time at coffee shops though when not presenting, as they also stopped by local schools on Thursday and Friday to chat with the students.

“They really connected well with the kids,” Christenson shared.

This year's festival featured presenters Bil Lepp, Carolina Quiroga-Stultz, Rev. Robert Jones, Sr., Alton Takiyama-Chung and Regi Carpenter.

For more information about the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, visit sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.