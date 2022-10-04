Sandbar Storytelling Festival introduces music lineup

Along with nationally known storytelling performances, workshops and food trucks, the Sandbar Storytelling Festival has a full lineup of local musical talent performing throughout the event, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Saint Mary’s University.

The following performances are free and open to the public:

Little Warriors Drumline

Andre and Tara Bailey, directors

5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Gazebo

The Little Warriors Drumline is Winona’s very own talented group of young musicians, ranging in ages from 7 to 17. Since they were founded in 2019, they have been invited to perform for all kinds of Winona events, as well as throughout the region. The group has won first place in the Steamboat Days parade for two years in a row.

The Little Warriors Drumline is all about showcasing young, talented kids playing funky beats — with the goal of strengthening community and working toward a brighter future for our youth.

Mettalarks

Mariah Ciangiola and Noah Short

Performing Halloween songs

6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Page Theatre

The Mettalarks are a singer-songwriter duo from Minnesota. Mariah Ciangiola and Noah Short have been writing songs together since 2021. Their musical stylings are a blend of indie-folk, acoustic and pop. They find inspiration through love, nature and life’s mysteries. Listeners come back for their eclectic blend of driving beats and melodic harmonies. Come and enjoy their songs of the fall season!

Bell House Band

Jim Armstrong, Connie Dretske, and Bob Stuber

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Gazebo

Bell House Band, a Winona trio, plays Americana, folk, and original music on guitar, bass and mandolin. Armstrong is a former Poet Laureate of Winona. He was the recipient of a 2016 SEMAC grant, which culminated in a performance at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum of songs and poems about his grandparents titled Ohio River Blues. “Cornbread,” one of the Ohio River Blues songs, placed in the 2017 Great River Folk Fest’s songwriting contest.

Dretske was trained as a classical bassoon player but couldn’t find any gigs. So, she picked up bass and now plays with Irish session band Patina as well. Stuber has played and sung in a number of southeast Minnesota folk bands, including Fiddler’s Green, The Zephyr Valley String Band and Turkey Creek. He is also a live sound technician and sound designer.

Wing Dam Jammers

Chris Kendall, Mark Gunderson, Mark Christensen, Bruce Malenke, and Alex Meine

5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Gazebo

The Wing Dam Jammers are Winona based musicians playing an eclectic mix of original, traditional and semi-popular Americana music. Bandmates have played together, in various configurations since the mid ’70s and feature Chris Kendall on guitar, Mark Gunderson on upright bass, Mark Christensen on guitar, Bruce Malenke on accordion and Alex Meine on fiddle, and everybody sings.

Ticketed performance

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Bryan Atchison and Neil Olstad

5:30 p.m to 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Winona Middle School Auditorium

The interactive dance party duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo is the only musical act with separate ticketing. Tickets are $15 for adults over 16, $5 for kids 5 to 16, and free for children younger than 5. Pay-as-you-can tickets will be available on-site 20 minutes prior to the performance.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo is an American comedy disco duo from Minneapolis. Described as the "Beastie Boys meets Sesame Street," Koo Koo Kanga Roo showcases a colorful live show that relies heavily on audience participation, featuring overtly silly sing-along songs that are typically accompanied by their own individual dance moves.

The duo has toured nationwide, performing for both children's events and at mainstream music clubs with rock and punk bands. Get your tickets at sandbarstorytelingfestival.org.