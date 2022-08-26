Sandbar Storytelling Festival to share ‘Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona’

The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona,” sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival in partnership with the Winona County History Center, is 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the history center, 160 Johnson St.

Featured will be Project FINE (Focus on Integrating Newcomers through Education) which has been serving refugees and immigrants in Winona County and the surrounding area since 1990. Hear the personal and inspirational stories of immigrants who have chosen to call Winona home.

As admission is free but limited; call the history center at 507-454-2723 to reserve a spot. The Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board looks forward to showcasing additional business stories in future years.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.