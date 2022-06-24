 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarship opportunity for families of firefighters

The Minnesota Fire Service Foundation has opened up applications for its post-secondary scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year.

The program will award a minimum of two scholarships of $1,000 each. One will be awarded to the child/spouse of a living firefighter, and one to the child/spouse of a deceased firefighter. Additional scholarships may be awarded if funds are available. One application is allowed per school year.

Applications must be postmarked by Aug. 15.

For full details and an application form, visit https://www.mnsenaterepublicans.com/minnesota-fire-service-foundation-scholarship-opportunity/.

