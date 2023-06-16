Ninety scholarships are available for individuals looking to complete their community health worker certificate, according to a press release from the Minnesota Community Health Worker Alliance.

The scholarships cover tuition and some related expenses but will not exceed $3,750 per individual.

Individuals are eligible to apply if they live in Minnesota or work in Minnesota as a community health worker with a high school diploma or GED. Students must be accepted and enrolled to a community health worker certificate program to be considered.

Schools that offer community health worker certificate programs include Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul and St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis. Classes are available in both online and hybrid formats, according to the press release.

Students who start classes in August can graduate in May 2024, the release says.

The priority deadline to apply is July 15, and you can apply online at mnchwalliance.org/chw-certificate-scholarship.